Four ministries to remain under the purview of the President

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by the President’s Secretary stating that four ministries will remain under the purview of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, the gazette issued by the Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake states that the Ministries of Finance, Technology, Investments Promotion, Women’s Affairs and Social Empowerment will remain under the President.

The gazette notifies that the President, having consulted with the Prime Minister under Article 44(3) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, has determined that the ministerial portfolios indicated above should be in his charge.

In addition to these four ministries, the Ministry of Defense is also under the President.