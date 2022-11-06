Four ministries to remain under the purview of the President

Four ministries to remain under the purview of the President

November 6, 2022   08:12 am

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by the President’s Secretary stating that four ministries will remain under the purview of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, the gazette issued by the Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake states that the Ministries of Finance, Technology, Investments Promotion, Women’s Affairs and Social Empowerment will remain under the President. 

The gazette notifies that the President, having consulted with the Prime Minister under Article 44(3) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, has determined that the ministerial portfolios indicated above should be in his charge.

In addition to these four ministries, the Ministry of Defense is also under the President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Lanka Coal Company to be summoned before COPE next week (English)

Lanka Coal Company to be summoned before COPE next week (English)

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning (English)

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning (English)

Mahinda Deshapriya to chair 5-member National Delimitation Committee (English)

Mahinda Deshapriya to chair 5-member National Delimitation Committee (English)

Janaki Siriwardhana, accused of aiding and abetting Thilini Priyamali, remanded

Janaki Siriwardhana, accused of aiding and abetting Thilini Priyamali, remanded

Woes of dry fish sellers in Negombo

Woes of dry fish sellers in Negombo

Supplying fuel to certain filling stations suspended for three days

Supplying fuel to certain filling stations suspended for three days

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings exceed USD 1 billion in first 10 months of 2022

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings exceed USD 1 billion in first 10 months of 2022