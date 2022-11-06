No fuel shortage in the country - CPC

No fuel shortage in the country - CPC

November 6, 2022   10:27 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that sufficient fuel stocks for a period of 15 days are available within the country.

An official of the CPC mentioned that presently there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the imported fuel cargos are also scheduled to reach the island in the next few days.

The reason for the lack of fuel at a few filling stations is due to them not completing their orders properly, the CPC claimed.

