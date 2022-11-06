SLC issues statement over Danushka Gunathilaka arrest in Sydney

November 6, 2022   10:51 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that it was notified by the ICC regarding player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, Australia.

Danushka Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (Nov 07), according to SLC.

Further in a statement, the SLC announced that it will closely monitor the proceedings in court and in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty.

