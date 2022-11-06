SLC issues statement over Danushka Gunathilaka arrest in Sydney

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that it was notified by the ICC regarding player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, Australia.

Danushka Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (Nov 07), according to SLC.

Further in a statement, the SLC announced that it will closely monitor the proceedings in court and in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty.