Litro Gas prices increased

Litro Gas company has increased the prices of LP gas cylinders with immediate effect.

The price of a 12.5 kg domestic cylinder of Litro LP gas has been increased by Rs. 80, 5 kg by Rs. 30 and 2.3 kg by Rs. 15 with immediate effect, according to the Chairman of Litro Gas Company.

Accordingly, new price of a 12.5 kg domestic cylinder of Litro LP gas will be Rs. 4,360 while the 05 kg cylinder of Litro LP gas will be priced at Rs. 1,750.

The price of 2.3kg cylinder of Litro gas will be increased up to Rs. 815 with the new price revisions.

Litro Gas prices are revised within the first week of the month based on the pricing formula, in accordance with the price fluctuations in the world market.