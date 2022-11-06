Three arrested with Ice worth Rs. 15 mn in Wattala

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an associate of a notorious drug kingpin and two other suspects along with a stock of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) in the Wewalduwa Road area of Wattala.

The stock of drugs weighing 1 kilogram and 16 grams is estimated to be worth around Rs. 15 million.

One of the arrested suspects has been identified as a close associate of the notorious drug trafficker Sinnaiyah Gunasekara alias “Kibula Ele Guna” who is in hiding India, according to police.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Colombo 14, Colombo 08 and Colombo 12, while they are aged 29, 30 and 40