Three arrested with Ice worth Rs. 15 mn in Wattala

Three arrested with Ice worth Rs. 15 mn in Wattala

November 6, 2022   01:17 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an associate of a notorious drug kingpin and two other suspects along with a stock of ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) in the Wewalduwa Road area of Wattala.

The stock of drugs weighing 1 kilogram and 16 grams is estimated to be worth around Rs. 15 million.

One of the arrested suspects has been identified as a close associate of the notorious drug trafficker Sinnaiyah Gunasekara alias “Kibula Ele Guna” who is in hiding India, according to police.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Colombo 14, Colombo 08 and Colombo 12, while they are aged 29, 30 and 40

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Lanka Coal Company to be summoned before COPE next week (English)

Lanka Coal Company to be summoned before COPE next week (English)