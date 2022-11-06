Child drowns while crossing canal in Kotmale

A 10-year-old girl has drowned in a canal in the Wedamullawatta area of Kotmale.

The child had drowned while trying to cross the Camildan canal in the area with her sister, according to police.

The girl had passed away after local residents found her and rushed her to the Nuwara Eliya Hospital.

The deceased girl has been identified as a resident of the Camildan area of Wedamullawatta in Kotmale.

Police stated that the accident has occurred when the girl was crossing the canal.