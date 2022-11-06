President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General in Egypt

President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General in Egypt

November 6, 2022   03:51 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, upon his arrival in Egypt, Cairo.

The President briefed the Secretary-General on the Government’s plans on the National Environmental Policy.

The Secretary-General recalled memories of his first visit to Sri Lanka in 1978.

The President left the island this morning (06) for Egypt to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27

At COP 27, countries come together to take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and Convention. Building on the outcomes and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, nations are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action.

Minister of Environment Mr. Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colambage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera will be accompanying the President.

 

--PMD--

