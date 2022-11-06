Sports instructor arrested for sexually abusing students remanded

A sports instructor arrested on charges of sexually abusing 06 female students of a school in Kekirawa has been ordered remanded until November 17 by the court.

The Kekirawa Magistrate also ordered that the reports of the medical examinations conducted by the Judicial Medical Officer of the Dambulla General Hospital, regarding the six female students in question, be submitted to the court.

It is reported that the six female students, between the ages of 14 and 16, were abused by the teacher during sports practices.

The suspected teacher was arrested after Kekirawa Police was notified about the complaints received by the National Child Protection Authority in this regard.

The Chairman of the NCPA Udayakumara Amarasinghe also said that the authority will continue to keep an eye on the future investigations into the incident.