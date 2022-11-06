Sports instructor arrested for sexually abusing students remanded

Sports instructor arrested for sexually abusing students remanded

November 6, 2022   07:06 pm

A sports instructor arrested on charges of sexually abusing 06 female students of a school in Kekirawa has been ordered remanded until November 17 by the court. 

The Kekirawa Magistrate also ordered that the reports of the medical examinations conducted by the Judicial Medical Officer of the Dambulla General Hospital, regarding the six female students in question, be submitted to the court.

It is reported that the six female students, between the ages of 14 and 16, were abused by the teacher during sports practices.

The suspected teacher was arrested after Kekirawa Police was notified about the complaints received by the National Child Protection Authority in this regard.

The Chairman of the NCPA Udayakumara Amarasinghe also said that the authority will continue to keep an eye on the future investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference