50 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu rehab center

50 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu rehab center

November 6, 2022   11:23 pm

Around 50 inmates have escaped following a clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa this evening. 

The Commissioner General of Rehabilitation Maj. Gen. Darshana Hettiarachchi said that search operations are in progress to apprehend the escapees.

It is reported that a clash had broken out between two groups of inmates held at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and that the police and army have been called in to control the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt's focus on improving export-oriented foreign direct investment (English)

Govt's focus on improving export-oriented foreign direct investment (English)

Govt's focus on improving export-oriented foreign direct investment (English)

Supplying fuel to certain filling stations suspended for three days (English)

Supplying fuel to certain filling stations suspended for three days (English)

Litro increases LP gas prices; fuel queues getting longer again (English)

Litro increases LP gas prices; fuel queues getting longer again (English)

President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Egypt (English)

President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Egypt (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka charged with sexual assault in Australia

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka charged with sexual assault in Australia

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.06

President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Egypt

President Ranil meets UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Egypt