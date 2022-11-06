50 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu rehab center

Around 50 inmates have escaped following a clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa this evening.

The Commissioner General of Rehabilitation Maj. Gen. Darshana Hettiarachchi said that search operations are in progress to apprehend the escapees.

It is reported that a clash had broken out between two groups of inmates held at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and that the police and army have been called in to control the situation.