Five inmates injured in clash at Kandakadu rehab center

At least five inmates have been injured during the clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre.

The Commissioner General of Rehabilitation Maj. Gen. Darshana Hettiarachchi said a tense situation continues at the center and that the police and army have been called in for assistance.

It was reported yesterday that around 50 inmates had escaped following a clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa last evening.

A search operation had been launched to apprehend the escapees.

It was reported that a clash had broken out between two groups of inmates held at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and that the police and army have been called in to control the situation.

Meanwhile it is also reported that several inmates who had escaped the Kandakadu Rehabilitation centre following a clash yesterday, have turned themselves in.