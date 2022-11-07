Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect, the SLC announced.

In a statement issued today, the SLC has mentioned that Danushka Gunathilaka will not be considered for any selections after being informed that he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia.

Moreover, Sri Lanka Cricket said it will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize Gunathilaka, if found guilty.

The SLC further emphasizes that it adopts a "zero tolerance" policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Gunathilaka was arrested by the Sydney Police Department for an alleged sexual assault case and he was presented in front of the Sydney Court on Monday as the cricketer sought bail from the court in the case.

However, the Sydney court has refused bail to the Sri Lankan cricketer and he will remain in custody further, foreign media reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket team returned from Australia at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), this morning.