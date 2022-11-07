Landslide early warning issued for seven districts

November 7, 2022   12:46 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in seven districts including Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Monaragala and Nuwara Eliya.

Accordingly, Level 3 (Red) warning has been issued for the Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat Division and its surrounding areas.

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned area have been urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) landslide early warning is effective in Badulla, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts for a period of 24 hours until 4.00 p.m. this evening (Nov 07).

  • Badulla District – Passara Divisional Secretariat Division
  • Kandy District – Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat Division
  • Nuwara Eliya District – Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division

Moreover, the NBRO has issued Level 1 landslide early warning for several areas within six districts.

  • Badulla District – Hali Ela and Lunugala
  • Kandy District – Medadumbara and Pathadumbara
  • Kegalle District – Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Dehiowita, Yatiyantota and Mawanella
  • Kurunegala District – Rideegama
  • Matale District – Matale, Rattota, Ukuwela and Ambanganga Korale
  • Monaragala District – Bibila

 

