President Ranil meets British PM Rishi Sunak

November 7, 2022   04:29 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a short while ago on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt, according to the President’s Media Division.

The President left the island for Egypt on Monday (06) to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Confer COP 27 being held in Sharm el-Sheikh.

At COP 27, countries come together to take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and Convention. Building on the outcomes and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, nations are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action.

Minister of Environment Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colambage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera are accompanying the President.

Meanwhile, President Wickremeisnghe had also held bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of Slovenia, Borut Pahor, and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate & Environment and the head of the delegation from the Republic of Korea, Na Kyung-won, on the sidelines of COP27 today.

