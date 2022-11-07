Situation under control at Kandakadu rehab center - military spokesman

November 7, 2022   05:32 pm

Military Spokesman Brigadier Ravi Herath says that the situation at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre is now under control.

At least 514 inmates are under Army and Police accountability, while 218 of those who were not involved in clashes have been transferred to Senapura centre, he added.

Another 211 inmates have been handed over to police for further inquiry, according to the Military Spokesman.

Further, he also stated that another  33 inmates are still reported missing.

It was reported yesterday (Nov 07) that around 50 inmates had escaped following a clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa last evening. 

Earlier, a search operation was launched to apprehend the escapees.

It was reported that a clash had broken out between two groups of inmates held at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and that the police and army have been called in to control the situation.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that several inmates who had escaped the Kandakadu Rehabilitation centre following a clash yesterday, have turned themselves in.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a full report regarding the incident. The President has also instructed to take steps to avert a recurrence of such incidents, following discussions with Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, the PMD reported.

