A wildlife officer has reportedly died after being attacked by wild elephants.

A wildlife officer who was on duty at the Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home has lost his life in this manner.

The wildlife officer was attacked when he went to feed the wild elephants this morning (07).

The injured wildlife officer died after being admitted to Embilipitiya Hospital.

The deceased officer was a 22-year-old resident of Panaduwa area.