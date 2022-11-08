Suspect arrested with 8kg heroin in Beruwala

A person has been arrested while in possession of 8 kilograms and 304 grams of heroin in the Ambepitiya area of Beruwala.

The details regarding the arrested suspect had been uncovered during the interrogation of another suspect who was arrested during a drug bust carried out in the Kudawella area of Tangalle.

The apprehension has been carried out by the officers of Galle Sub-unit of the Police Narcotic Bureau, according to the Police Media Division.

Detention orders have been sought for the arrestee to be detained and interrogated, after being produced at the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Nov 07).