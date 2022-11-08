Over 200 inmates who escaped from Kandakadu remanded; 30 still missing

A total of 201 inmates of the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre have been ordered remanded by the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court, while 30 other inmates are still reported missing, the Commissioner General of Rehabilitation says.

It was reported on Sunday (Nov 06) that around 50 inmates had escaped following a clash between two groups at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Polonnaruwa.

A special search operation had been launched to apprehend the escapees.

Earlier, it was reported that a clash had broken out between two groups of inmates held at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and that the police and army have been called in to control the situation.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that several inmates who had escaped the Kandakadu Rehabilitation centre following the incident, have turned themselves in.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had called for a full report regarding the incident. The President has also instructed to take steps to avert a recurrence of such incidents, following discussions with Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, the PMD reported yesterday.