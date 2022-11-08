Speaker conveys order issued by President on maintaining public order

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (Nov. 08) conveyed an order issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, calling out all members of the armed forces for the maintenance of public order in the country.

The Speaker conveyed this order to the House following the commencement of the parliamentary session at 9.30 a.m. this morning.

President Wickremesinghe issued the relevant order to all members of Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40).