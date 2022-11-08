Cardinal slams govt for abusive use of PTA, cruel and intolerable suppression

His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has hit out at the incumbent government for what he called the “abusive” use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and arresting the social leaders and those who are engaged in peaceful resistance to such policies.

In a statement issued today, the Archbishop of Colombo said the cruel and intolerable suppression exercised or being exercised by the government against the leaders of protests and activists for human rights in the country who speak out against rampant bribery and corruption and who organize peaceful protests or protest marches is adding to the severe financial crisis faced by people.

“The government continues to suppress with arrogance the freedom of speech, expression and the holding of such peaceful protests, a right guaranteed by the Constitution to all out citizens,” Cardinal Ranjith said further, condemning the government’s arbitrary use of the PTA.

He said the unjust arrest and keeping under detention orders of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero are unacceptable.

“They have been now kept un detention for over 75 days in an unjust manner and without any clear accusations being levelled against them. This type of unethical practice cannot be considered acceptable to us under any circumstances. What is more, it is by now reported that both of them are sick.”

In his statement, Cardinal Ranjith also expressed surprise at the “lackadaisical manner” in which people arrested and detained under various allegations over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks are being recommended for release by the Attorney General’s Department without any sense of seriousness.

He said this makes the “whole exercise appear to be a drama enacted to mislead the public.”

Cardinal Ranjith alleged that the Attorney General’s Department seems to be carrying out the items of an agenda proposed to it by the political forces ruling the country instead of the clear recommendations made by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI).

“This situation is most unfortunate,” he said adding that it is detrimental to the good name of the AG’s Department.

Cardinal Ranjith also condemned the government’s continuous refusal to release the volumes containing the evidence on which the PCoI based its recommendations as “shameful and dishonest.”

“We wish to remind our leaders that the lives of 272 innocent people were lost and more than 500 persons were injured with some being maimed for life. This is not a simple matter. Their blood cries to the heavens for justice.”

Cardinal Ranjith is hopeful that the United Nations Human Rights Commission takes due notice of this and takes steps to get those responsible to follow internationally accepted norms and procedures in order to ensure a true sense of freedom and justice in the country.