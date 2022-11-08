China reiterates continued assistance for Sri Lankas economic recovery

China reiterates continued assistance for Sri Lankas economic recovery

November 8, 2022   04:56 pm

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong has reiterated China’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka in overcoming the country’s debt crisis.

Qi Zhenhong has given this assurance during an extensive discussion held with State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe yesterday (Nov 07) on Sri Lanka’s debt issue.

In a tweet, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo mentioned that the Ambassador reiterated China’s continued and concrete support to the island to overcome various challenges.

State Minister Semasinghe stated that they had an extensive discussion on the debt treatment process of Sri Lanka. 

“Once again it was reiterated China’s continuous support to the recovery of Sri Lanka’s economy,” he tweeted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Indigenous heritage museum in Dambana affected by prevailing rainfall

Indigenous heritage museum in Dambana affected by prevailing rainfall

Moving story of 15-year-old girl in Ethimale who takes care of ailing father

Moving story of 15-year-old girl in Ethimale who takes care of ailing father

Sri Lanka participates in World Travel Market in London

Sri Lanka participates in World Travel Market in London

Doctors warn of risks of asymptomatic monkeypox patients arriving in Sri Lanka

Doctors warn of risks of asymptomatic monkeypox patients arriving in Sri Lanka

Delimitation not an obstacle to hold elections, Mahinda Deshapriya says

Delimitation not an obstacle to hold elections, Mahinda Deshapriya says

Over 200 inmates who escaped from Kandakadu remanded; 30 still at large

Over 200 inmates who escaped from Kandakadu remanded; 30 still at large

Japanese ship rescues 303 Sri Lankans distressed at sea off Vietnam

Japanese ship rescues 303 Sri Lankans distressed at sea off Vietnam