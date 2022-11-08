Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong has reiterated China’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka in overcoming the country’s debt crisis.

Qi Zhenhong has given this assurance during an extensive discussion held with State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe yesterday (Nov 07) on Sri Lanka’s debt issue.

In a tweet, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo mentioned that the Ambassador reiterated China’s continued and concrete support to the island to overcome various challenges.

State Minister Semasinghe stated that they had an extensive discussion on the debt treatment process of Sri Lanka.

“Once again it was reiterated China’s continuous support to the recovery of Sri Lanka’s economy,” he tweeted.