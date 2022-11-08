Issuance of passports temporarily suspended

Issuance of passports temporarily suspended

November 8, 2022   05:13 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the issuance of passports has temporarily been suspended due to a breakdown in the computer system.

Accordingly, the relevant department announces that it has suspended issuing passports via all regional offices including the Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Battaramulla.

The decision has been taken due to a breakdown which occurred in the computer system of the department.

Accordingly, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has suspended accepting applications for passports until the system is restored.

As a result of this, a heated situation had reportedly occurred in front of the Immigration Department this afternoon as a large number of people who had arrived to obtain their passports had voiced their protest. 

However, the officials of the department and police officers had then arrived and explained the situation and sent them away.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Heated debate over absence of MPs from parliamentary session

Indigenous heritage museum in Dambana affected by prevailing rainfall

Indigenous heritage museum in Dambana affected by prevailing rainfall

Moving story of 15-year-old girl in Ethimale who takes care of ailing father

Moving story of 15-year-old girl in Ethimale who takes care of ailing father

Sri Lanka participates in World Travel Market in London

Sri Lanka participates in World Travel Market in London

Doctors warn of risks of asymptomatic monkeypox patients arriving in Sri Lanka

Doctors warn of risks of asymptomatic monkeypox patients arriving in Sri Lanka

Delimitation not an obstacle to hold elections, Mahinda Deshapriya says

Delimitation not an obstacle to hold elections, Mahinda Deshapriya says

Over 200 inmates who escaped from Kandakadu remanded; 30 still at large

Over 200 inmates who escaped from Kandakadu remanded; 30 still at large

Japanese ship rescues 303 Sri Lankans distressed at sea off Vietnam

Japanese ship rescues 303 Sri Lankans distressed at sea off Vietnam