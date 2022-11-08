MPs urged to support establishment of Sectoral Oversight Committee and new Standing Committees

November 8, 2022   05:18 pm

Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced to the House today (Nov. 08) that the appointment of 17 Sectoral Oversight Committees to be established in Parliament has been included in the Order Paper of the Parliament for the purpose of obtaining the approval of the House.
 
Furthermore, the Speaker requested all Parliamentarians to extend necessary support to reach a conclusive decision and to begin the process regarding the committees to be established.
 
Accordingly, approval for incidental matters related to these Sectoral Oversight Committees, and also the establishment of the three Committees, the Committee on Banking and Financial Services, the Committee on Economic Stabilization and the Committee on Ways and Means is scheduled to be obtained at the meetings of the Committee on Parliamentary Business and the Committee of Selection to be held today (08).

