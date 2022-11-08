The three-member panel appointed to inquire into the alleged incident involving national squad’s batsman Danushka Gunathilaka commenced its investigations this evening.

Accordingly, the head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team, Chris Silverwood has recorded a statement with the committee.

Meanwhile, captain and skipper Dasun Shanaka also appeared before the panel to provide a statement.

The aforementioned committee was appointed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earlier today. It consists of Justice Sisira Ratnayake and Attorneys-at-Law Niroshana Perera and Asela Rekawa.

The committee is focusing on the various alleged incidents that have come to the attention of the national cricket board that are said to have allegedly taken place during the national team’s stay in Australia.

The panel in this process is calling for an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to his conduct, with references to the occurrence of such incidents.

Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the Executive Committee of SLC will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proved any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties.

Gunathilaka was arrested by the Sydney Police Department on the allegations of sexual assault made by a woman.

He travelled to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup but was ruled out of the tournament after he injured his hamstring. He remained with the team despite being officially replaced by Ashen Bandara.

Gunathilaka was placed under arrest on Sunday morning (Nov. 06) just hours after Sri Lanka lost a Super 12 stage match against England. Following his arrest, the Sri Lanka team left for Colombo without Gunathilaka after being eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

When was presented before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney yesterday (Nov. 07), the cricketer had sought bail in the case.

The bail application submitted by Gunathilaka, who faces four counts of rape, was heard in closed court. Magistrate Robert Williams had refused bail and the case was adjourned to January 12, a period of nine-and-a-half weeks.

Gunathilaka was subsequently moved to Silverwater Prison in Sydney.