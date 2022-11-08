SLC vehemently denies claim about Danushka Gunathilakas incident

November 8, 2022   10:33 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has condemned and vehemently denied the truthfulness of a tweet made by a senior sports journalist claiming that the national cricket board was instructed to bear the legal costs in relation to the incident of Danushka Gunathilaka by a VVIP politician from the SLPP.

The SLC categorically denied the veracity of the said tweet and emphasized that it has in no way been influenced by a “third party” in carrying out the obligatory actions required to be taken to allow Gunathilaka to pursue any legal rights available to him.

“Hence, we wish to state that the said tweet is baseless and has been written and published with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC with the intention of spreading hatred among the public over the organization.”

SLC stated that it, in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the consular officials, has taken steps to pursue the legal rights of Gunathilaka as advised, and therefore, the matter is being handled professionally without any intervention from a third party.

SLC further wishes to place on record that the subject tweet has been published by the said journalist while a defamation action is pending in court against him in regard to the publishing of false and defamatory news against the officials of SLC on a previous occasion in 2021.

