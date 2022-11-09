The Criminal Investigation Department has recorded statements from actor-turned-politician Jeewan Kumaratunga and his wife Sherin Kumaratunga over the links they have had with Thilini Priyamali, who is accused of massive financial frauds.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Sangeetha Weeraratne was also grilled by the CID on Monday (Nov. 07) for nearly 05 hours over her links with Priyamali.

According to reports, Priyamali has produced a movie directed by Jeewan Kumaratunga. The CID questioned him at length about the matter.