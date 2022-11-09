CID grills Jeewan and Sangeetha over Thilini Priyamalis financial frauds

November 8, 2022   11:58 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department has recorded statements from actor-turned-politician Jeewan Kumaratunga and his wife Sherin Kumaratunga over the links they have had with Thilini Priyamali, who is accused of massive financial frauds.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Sangeetha Weeraratne was also grilled by the CID on Monday (Nov. 07) for nearly 05 hours over her links with Priyamali.

According to reports, Priyamali has produced a movie directed by Jeewan Kumaratunga. The CID questioned him at length about the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Chris Silverwood records statement with panel probing Danushka Gunathilaka's incident (English)

Chris Silverwood records statement with panel probing Danushka Gunathilaka's incident (English)

COP27 High-level event on Global Climate Action held today (English)

COP27 High-level event on Global Climate Action held today (English)

President's vision for the country includes measures exceeding IMF/WB stipulations - Sagala Ratnayake (English)

President's vision for the country includes measures exceeding IMF/WB stipulations - Sagala Ratnayake (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

SLC appoints three-member panel to probe incident involving Danushka Gunathilaka

SLC appoints three-member panel to probe incident involving Danushka Gunathilaka

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.08

Presidential election cannot be held before 2024 - Mahinda Deshapriya

Presidential election cannot be held before 2024 - Mahinda Deshapriya