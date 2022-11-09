Met. Dept. says showery condition expected to enhance

The prevailing rainfall in most parts of the island will enhance further as the low-level atmospheric disturbance towards the southeast of Sri Lanka is expected to develop further, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North and North-Central provinces and in Matale District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

As the low-level atmospheric disturbance towards the south-east of Sri Lanka is expected to develop further over the next 48 hours, the Meteorology Department has requested the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant during their activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. It can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankesanturai and Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Meanwhile, temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.