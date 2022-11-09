President holds talks with IMF chief and other leaders on sidelines of COP27

President holds talks with IMF chief and other leaders on sidelines of COP27

November 9, 2022   10:08 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held discussions on debt management with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt, the President’s Media Division reported.

He has also held discussions with Finance Minister of Ghana Ken Ofori-Atta and the Speaker of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit, the PMD said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Foreign Ministry in talks with Vietnam to repatriate 303 Sri Lankans rescued at sea (English)

Chris Silverwood records statement with panel probing Danushka Gunathilaka's incident (English)

Chris Silverwood records statement with panel probing Danushka Gunathilaka's incident (English)

COP27 High-level event on Global Climate Action held today (English)

COP27 High-level event on Global Climate Action held today (English)

President's vision for the country includes measures exceeding IMF/WB stipulations - Sagala Ratnayake (English)

President's vision for the country includes measures exceeding IMF/WB stipulations - Sagala Ratnayake (English)

SLC appoints three-member panel to probe incident involving Danushka Gunathilaka

SLC appoints three-member panel to probe incident involving Danushka Gunathilaka

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.08

Presidential election cannot be held before 2024 - Mahinda Deshapriya

Presidential election cannot be held before 2024 - Mahinda Deshapriya

Food security at stake; Ukraine war brought fight against hunger to our homes - President

Food security at stake; Ukraine war brought fight against hunger to our homes - President