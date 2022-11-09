President holds talks with IMF chief and other leaders on sidelines of COP27

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held discussions on debt management with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of COP27 in Egypt, the President’s Media Division reported.

He has also held discussions with Finance Minister of Ghana Ken Ofori-Atta and the Speaker of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed on the sidelines of the UN climate change summit, the PMD said.