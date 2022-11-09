Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 10 Mn seized in Jaffna

November 9, 2022   12:33 pm

Police Special Task Force (STF) has seized a consignment of Kerala cannabis estimated to be worth over Rs. 10 million which was hidden on the shores of the east lagoon in Jaffna.

The haul of Kerala cannabis was apprehended during a search operation carried out by the officers of the Jaffna Police STF camp in accordance with a tip-off received by Army Intelligence officers.

The apprehended Kerala cannabis weighing around 83 kilograms and 336 grams had surreptitiously been smuggled in from India, according to the Police STF.

Jaffna police are conducting further probes into the incident.

