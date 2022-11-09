Application deadline for A/L GIT examination extended

The Department of Examinations has extended the period of time granted to school and private applicants to submit applications for the General Information Technology (GIT) examination.

In a statement, the Department of Examinations announced that the new deadline to apply for the examination is November 25.

The relevant department further stated that only the students who studied in grade 12 in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 can apply for the GIT examination this time.

All applicants can submit their applications only through the principal of the school where they have studied, and applicants are not eligible to appear for the examination privately, the Department of Examinations said.

This examination will not be held during the period in which the G.C.E Advanced Level examination 2022 (2023) is scheduled to be held, and the date of the examination will be notified later.

Any inquiries regarding the matter can be made via contact numbers;



Direct contact numbers - 1911

0112 786 616 / 0112 784 537 / 0112 784 208

Fax - 0112 784 422

Common contact numbers - 0112 786 200 / 0112 784 201 / 0112 785 202