Thirteen escapees still at large after Kandakadu rehab centre clash

November 9, 2022   01:35 pm

Thirteen inmates who recently escaped from the Kandakadu Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre are still at large, army media spokesperson Brigadier Ravi Herath says.

On Sunday night (Nov. 06), a clash was reported between two groups of inmates at the facility. As the situation was escalating, at least 50 inmates made their escape.

The police and army have been called in for assistance to take the situation under control. A special search operation was subsequently launched to apprehend the escapees.

Following the tense situation, 301 inmates in total have been sent back for rehabilitation while 215 inmates who were involved in the clash were remanded until November 17.

In the meantime, 14 escapees who surrendered later are currently in custody at the Pulasthipura and Serunuwara police stations, according to Brigadier Herath.

Four injured inmates who sustained injuries in the clash are still under medical care at the hospital.

However, 13 escaped inmates are still at large.

Commissioner General of Rehabilitation Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, who joined Ada Derana BIG FOCUS program, mentioned that there are army deserters who were sent for rehabilitation at the Kandakadu facility for their drug addiction. As some of them attempted to break into the armoury at the facility, one was shot below the knee, he added.

