The Sydney magistrate today (Nov. 09) decided to allow the media to publish the facts in the case against Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka.

The magistrate lifted the suppression order imposed earlier on the media after taking into account an appeal. Accordingly, permission has been granted to publish the facts in the case.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the lawyers representing Nine, News Corp and ABC ahd argued against the suppression.

The Sydney police then withdrew their suppression application “in its entirety”.

Gunathilaka was presented to the court via video link and the next hearing of the case has been fixed for January 12.