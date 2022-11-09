Computer system malfunction at BIA immigration & emigration section rectified

November 9, 2022   02:59 pm

The immigration and emigration process for passengers at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been brought back to normalcy after the computer system malfunction at the Immigration and Emigration section was rectified, the Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (AASL) said.

It was reported this morning (Nov. 09) that the computer system malfunction at the Department of Immigration and Emigration had also affected the services at BIA.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration also notified that it took measures to provide the services at the airport manually, instead of the automated system.

The immigration and emigration process at the BIA was disrupted just a day after the issuance of passports was temporarily halted due to a breakdown in the computer system at the department.

Accordingly, the department announced yesterday (Nov 08) that it has suspended issuing passports via all regional offices and its head office in Battaramulla.

The Immigration & Emigration Department also temporarily called off accepting applications for passports until the system was restored.

As a result of this, a heated situation reportedly occurred in front of the Immigration & Emigration Department last evening as a large number of people who had arrived to obtain their passports had voiced their protest.

However, the officials of the department and police officers managed to explain the situation and sent them away.

The Immigration & Emigration Department resumed the issuance of passports today after technical failure was rectified.

