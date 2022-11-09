Advisory issued for gusty winds and rough seas

November 9, 2022   04:14 pm

A low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean (southeast to Sri Lanka) this morning, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the northern coast of Sri Lanka.

The wind speed will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (07N - 17 N) and between (79E - 89E).

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankesanturai (07N - 17N, 79E-89E) from today this evening.

Those who are out at the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

The fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Meteorology Department in this regard.

