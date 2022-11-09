CEB maps out plan to add 2,800+ MW of renewable energy to national grid

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that after 06 months of discussions, the officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have finally mapped out a plan to accommodate more than 2,800 Mega Watts of renewable energy to the existing grid between 2022-2026.

In a tweet, the minister said that he had a positive meeting with CEB and the Senior Engineers’ Association (SEA) pertaining to this yesterday (Nov 08).

“After 6 months of discussions, CEB officials finally mapped out a plan to accommodate 2800+ MW of Renewable Energy to the existing grid between 2022-2026.”

The Minister said that this will enable the CEB and the SEA to accommodate and accelerate many projects.

Further, more than 170 projects of 226 which have obtained the provisional approvals, 48 projects that have the energy permits, identified large scale projects, all tendered projects and higher rooftop solar capacity will be accommodated accordingly, the minister stated.

The transmission and grid development needed for other projects have also been taken up during the discussion, he said.