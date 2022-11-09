Strong offshore quake of magnitude 5.7 rattles Italy

Strong offshore quake of magnitude 5.7 rattles Italy

November 9, 2022   07:21 pm

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off Italy’s Adriatic coast early on Wednesday, but caused no serious damage or injuries but was felt as far away as Rome and northern parts of the country.

The quake, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. (0600 GMT), was followed by more than 50 aftershocks of weaker intensity, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

Its epicentre was 35 kilometres (21.7 miles) offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 km, and was felt in Rome on the other side of the country and in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli and Trentino.

A spokesman for Italy’s Civil Protection told Reuters no one was injured, and the head of the Marche region, Francesco Acquaroli, said no major damage to buildings was reported.

“We are facing a series of tremors happening after the main one ... we are clearly all on alert,” Acquaroli said at a news briefing.

Large parts of Italy are earthquake-prone. In 2016, a 6.5-magnitude temblor - the strongest in 36 years - had its epicentre in Marche, causing destruction but no loss of lives.

As a precaution, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed in the wake of the earthquake, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the coast was temporarily suspended.

Railway lines were being gradually reopened after safety inspections by experts, Italy’s railtrack company Rfi said on its website.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was following developments from Rome, being “in constant contact” with Civil Protection authorities and the head of the Marche region, her office said.


Source: Reuters

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another bail application to be filed for Danushka Gunathilaka

Another bail application to be filed for Danushka Gunathilaka

Rehabilitation chief reveals reason for clash at Kandakadu facility

Rehabilitation chief reveals reason for clash at Kandakadu facility

Dayasiri tells Deshapriya not to be duped by govt

Dayasiri tells Deshapriya not to be duped by govt

SJB MP proposes appointing Parliament Select Committee to look into SLC

SJB MP proposes appointing Parliament Select Committee to look into SLC

Construction to develop Colombo Port's West Container Terminal begins

Construction to develop Colombo Port's West Container Terminal begins

Wild elephant enters kitchen of temple in Polonnaruwa

Wild elephant enters kitchen of temple in Polonnaruwa