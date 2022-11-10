Rainy conditions over most parts of the island to enhance

The Meteorology Department says the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the South-east of Sri Lanka has intensified into a low-pressure area and it is likely to develop further during next 24 hours.

Therefore, rainy conditions over most parts of the Island will expect to enhance. Cloudy skies can be expected in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The Low-level atmospheric disturbance in the South-east of Sri Lanka has intensified in to a low-pressure area. It is likely to develop further during next 24 hours and very likely to move northwestwards towards Northern coast of Sri Lanka.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur other sea areas around the island during afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves with (2.0-2.5) m height.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.