Rainy conditions over most parts of the island to enhance

Rainy conditions over most parts of the island to enhance

November 10, 2022   08:35 am

The Meteorology Department says the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the South-east of Sri Lanka has intensified into a low-pressure area and it is likely to develop further during next 24 hours. 

Therefore, rainy conditions over most parts of the Island will expect to enhance. Cloudy skies can be expected in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The Low-level atmospheric disturbance in the South-east of Sri Lanka has intensified in to a low-pressure area. It is likely to develop further during next 24 hours and very likely to move northwestwards towards Northern coast of Sri Lanka.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur other sea areas around the island during afternoon or night. 

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves with (2.0-2.5) m height.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

'Birds of a feather flock together' - Pubudu Jayagoda

'Birds of a feather flock together' - Pubudu Jayagoda

UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka arrives in Colombo (English)

UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka arrives in Colombo (English)

UN says number of people in Sri Lanka needing urgent humanitarian help doubled (English)

UN says number of people in Sri Lanka needing urgent humanitarian help doubled (English)

CEB maps out plan to add 2,800+ MW of renewable energy to national grid (English)

CEB maps out plan to add 2,800+ MW of renewable energy to national grid (English)

Sri Lanka confirms its second monkeypox case (English)

Sri Lanka confirms its second monkeypox case (English)

Construction begins on BOT project to develop Colombo Ports West Container Terminal (English)

Construction begins on BOT project to develop Colombo Ports West Container Terminal (English)

Danushka Gunathilaka's court details revealed after suppression order withdrawn

Danushka Gunathilaka's court details revealed after suppression order withdrawn