Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Indias Arunachal Pradesh

November 10, 2022   11:49 am

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 was reported near West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh in India on Thursday morning (Nov. 09), India’s National Centre for Seismology said.

Reportedly, the epicentre of the earthquake was 51 km from Aalo in the West Siang district.

The earthquake struck at 10:31 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to foreign media, no casualties were reported in this tremor, which struck just a day after six people were killed in an earthquake of a magnitude of 6.3 that jolted west Nepal early on November 09.

The epicentre of the earthquake in Nepal was recorded as Khaptad National Park in Doti district.


-with inputs from agencies

