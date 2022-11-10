President attends parliamentary session

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the parliament a short while ago to attend the ongoing session.

Addressing the parliament, he invited all Tamil political parties for a discussion next week to look into the issues faced by the Tamil community and to resolve them amicably without external interference, prior to the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He further stated that a report has been called on renewable energy potential for the Northern Province and the possibility of green hydrogen which will boost the economy in the north.

President Wickremesinghe also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would not face any food security issues next year. Warning that some 20 - 30 million people are likely to be affected and that many people will die in the Horn of Africa, he called for the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the same terms as they helped Ukraine.

He also emphasized that since COP26, there has been no progress made internationally to address the issue of climate change. Many developed countries have neglected the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C by 2050 and the G20 countries have not reduced their carbon dioxide emissions at all, he remarked.

The Head of State attended the parliamentary session after returning to the island following the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

During the President’s official visit to Egypt, he was accompanied by Minister of Environment Naseer Ahamed, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene, President’s International Affairs Director Dinouk Colombage and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera.

On the sidelines of COP27, President Wickremesinghe held bilateral talks with many foreign leaders including António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General; Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF; Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister; Borut Pahor, the President of the Republic of Slovenia; Na Kyung-won, the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate & Environment and the head of the delegation from the Republic of Korea.