CID to investigate complaints filed on ragging incidents

November 10, 2022   01:49 pm

Investigations into complaints filed over the incidents ragging will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police said today.

According to a press release issued by the police media division, the decision was taken based on a directive given by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The IGP has informed all senior police officers that hereafter, the CID would be probing the complaints regarding ragging incidents received by police stations.

