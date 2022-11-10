CID to investigate complaints filed on ragging incidents
November 10, 2022 01:49 pm
Investigations into complaints filed over the incidents ragging will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police said today.
According to a press release issued by the police media division, the decision was taken based on a directive given by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
The IGP has informed all senior police officers that hereafter, the CID would be probing the complaints regarding ragging incidents received by police stations.