President confident Sri Lanka would not face food security issues next year

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing the parliamentary session today (Nov. 09), expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would not face any food security issues next year.

Warning that some 20 - 30 million people are likely to be affected and that many people will die in the Horn of Africa, he called for the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the same terms as they helped Ukraine.

He also emphasized that since COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference), there has been no progress made internationally to address the issue of climate change. Many developed countries have neglected the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C by 2050 and the G20 countries have not reduced their carbon dioxide emissions at all, he remarked.

President Wickremesinghe arrived at the parliament complex earlier today to attend the ongoing session.

Addressing the parliament, he invited all Tamil political parties for a discussion next week to look into the issues faced by the Tamil community and to resolve them amicably without external interference, prior to the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He stated that a report has been called on renewable energy potential for the Northern Province and the possibility of green hydrogen which will boost the economy in the north.