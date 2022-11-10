Chairman of Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Chairman of Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

November 10, 2022   05:00 pm

The Chairman of the Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha, K.P. Gunawardena has been arrested over a complaint made by PS member Ven. Watareka Vijitha Thero, police said.

Ven. Vijitha Thero has lodged a complaint alleging that he was assaulted by the Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha chairman. 

The incident had allegedly occurred during the session of the Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha which was held on October 27, Mahiyanganaya Police said.

Accordingly, the arrested Pradeshiya Sabha chairman K.P. Gunawardena is scheduled to be produced before court. 

Ven. Watareka Vijitha Thero, who is the leader of the Jathika Bala Sena, is a member of the Mahiyangana Pradeshiya Sabha.

