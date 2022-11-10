Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for deep and shallow sea areas from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanthurai.

It says the low-pressure area in the South-east of Sri Lanka has intensified further and it will move towards the Island.

Wind speeds will be 50-55 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (07N - 17 N) and between (79E – 87E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.5-3.0) m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai (07N-17N, 79E-87E) further.

Those who are out at aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to the coast or move to safer areas immediately.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.