Special meeting to discuss draft bill for establishment of Budget Office of Parliament

November 10, 2022   10:19 pm

A special meeting attended by the party leaders and members of the Committee on Parliamentary Business to discuss the draft bill for the establishment of the Budget Office of the Parliament was held today (10) in Parliament.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and the participation of the Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. 

The Members of Parliament who were present had a lengthy discussion on the draft bill related to the establishment of the budget office of the parliament. Also, it was decided to meet again in two weeks after further study of this bill.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the House, Minister Susil Premajayantha, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Ali Sabri, Douglas Devananda Members of Parliament Johnston Fernando, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Gamini Lokage, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Kabir Hashim, Kumara Welgama, Sagara Kariyavasam, Shan Vijayalal de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, Harsha De Silva, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, V. Radhakrishnan and A.L.M. Ataullah were present at the meeting.

