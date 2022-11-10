SLC says it has not authorized or retained any lawyers in Sri Lanka to represent Danushka

Sri Lanka Cricket today clarified that it has not authorized or retained any lawyers in Sri Lanka to represent or make any kind of statement representing SLC or the cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka.

“It is observed that some of the recent public statements made by a lawyer pertaining to Danushka Gunathilaka give the impression that said lawyer is speaking for and on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket.”

“Therefore, Sri Lanka Cricket holds no responsibility over such statements or the veracity of such statements made by the said lawyer,” the SLC said in a statement.