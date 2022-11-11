Fire erupted at Karapitiya Hospital doused completely

The fire that broke out at the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya has been doused completely, the hospital director says.

The fire erupted inside the second flood of the cancer unit of the hospital due to an electrical leak.

Acting on the information received about the situation, the fire brigade of the Galle Municipal Council has extinguished the flames immediately.

Soon after the fire broke out, nearly 100 patients who were under medical care at the cancer unit have been moved to safety.

According to reports, many equipment have sustained damages in the fire.

The hospital director stated that operations of the hospital have now been brought back to normalcy.