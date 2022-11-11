Court imposes foreign travel ban on Diana Gamage

Court imposes foreign travel ban on Diana Gamage

November 11, 2022   12:44 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Nov. 11) imposed a temporary restriction on the foreign travels of State Minister Diana Gamage. The ban is effective until November 17.

The foreign travel ban was imposed when a complaint filed by social activist Oshala Herath challenging the veracity of the identity documents of State Minister Diana Gamage including her passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) was called before the court today.

Previously, the Colombo chief magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe had issued notice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to present facts on November 10 with regards to the investigations into the matter.

Notice was issued after considering the facts submitted through a motion filed by a group of attorneys including Attorney-at-Law, Gunaratne Wanninayake.

Wanninayake has requested the court to inquire from CID officials whether State Minister Gamage has dual citizenship in the UK and Sri Lanka and the progress of investigations so far.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up yesterday, the CID was ordered to submit details on the progress of investigations on December 15.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

Group of Russian delegates calls on Sri Lanka prime minister

Group of Russian delegates calls on Sri Lanka prime minister

Foreign Ministry intervenes to seek bilateral solution for Chinese fertilizer controversy

Foreign Ministry intervenes to seek bilateral solution for Chinese fertilizer controversy

Service of civil security force was of importance to maintain peace - Defense Secretary

Service of civil security force was of importance to maintain peace - Defense Secretary

Prices of seeds increasing day by day - Namal Karunaratne

Prices of seeds increasing day by day - Namal Karunaratne

Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero assumes duties as A'pura Atamasthanadhipathi

Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero assumes duties as A'pura Atamasthanadhipathi

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

COPE grills Power and Energy Secretary and officials over controversial coal tender (English)

COPE grills Power and Energy Secretary and officials over controversial coal tender (English)