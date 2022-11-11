Court imposes foreign travel ban on Diana Gamage

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Nov. 11) imposed a temporary restriction on the foreign travels of State Minister Diana Gamage. The ban is effective until November 17.

The foreign travel ban was imposed when a complaint filed by social activist Oshala Herath challenging the veracity of the identity documents of State Minister Diana Gamage including her passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) was called before the court today.

Previously, the Colombo chief magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe had issued notice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) asking to present facts on November 10 with regards to the investigations into the matter.

Notice was issued after considering the facts submitted through a motion filed by a group of attorneys including Attorney-at-Law, Gunaratne Wanninayake.

Wanninayake has requested the court to inquire from CID officials whether State Minister Gamage has dual citizenship in the UK and Sri Lanka and the progress of investigations so far.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up yesterday, the CID was ordered to submit details on the progress of investigations on December 15.