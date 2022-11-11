India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of six convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Nalini Sriharan and R.P. Ravichandran.

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber, identified as Kalaivani Rajaratnam or Dhanu, at a campaign rally.