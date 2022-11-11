Indias top court releases 06 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

November 11, 2022   01:39 pm

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of six convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Nalini Sriharan and R.P. Ravichandran.

Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a female suicide bomber, identified as Kalaivani Rajaratnam or Dhanu, at a campaign rally.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

U.S. designates Sri Lanka-based business partner of al-Qaida financial facilitator

Group of Russian delegates calls on Sri Lanka prime minister

Group of Russian delegates calls on Sri Lanka prime minister

Foreign Ministry intervenes to seek bilateral solution for Chinese fertilizer controversy

Foreign Ministry intervenes to seek bilateral solution for Chinese fertilizer controversy

Service of civil security force was of importance to maintain peace - Defense Secretary

Service of civil security force was of importance to maintain peace - Defense Secretary

Prices of seeds increasing day by day - Namal Karunaratne

Prices of seeds increasing day by day - Namal Karunaratne

Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero assumes duties as A'pura Atamasthanadhipathi

Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero assumes duties as A'pura Atamasthanadhipathi

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

COPE grills Power and Energy Secretary and officials over controversial coal tender (English)

COPE grills Power and Energy Secretary and officials over controversial coal tender (English)