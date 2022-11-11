Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President

Seven newly-appointed ambassadors and a high commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Nov. 11).

The new envoys are as follows:

1. Federico Salas Lotfe - Mexican Ambassador to Sri Lanka

2. Rinchen Kuentsyl - Bhutan Ambassador to Sri Lanka

3. Fleming Raul Duarte - Paraguay Ambassador to Sri Lanka

4. Peggy Frantzen - Luxembourg Ambassador to Sri Lanka

5. Levan Dzhagaryan - Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka

6. Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi - Oman Ambassador to Sri Lanka

7. Jean- Francois Pactet - French Ambassador to Sri Lanka

8. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh - High Commissioner of Ghana to Sri Lanka