Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President

November 11, 2022   01:55 pm

Seven newly-appointed ambassadors and a high commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (Nov. 11).

The new envoys are as follows:

1. Federico Salas Lotfe - Mexican Ambassador to Sri Lanka
2. Rinchen Kuentsyl - Bhutan Ambassador to Sri Lanka
3. Fleming Raul Duarte - Paraguay Ambassador to Sri Lanka
4. Peggy Frantzen - Luxembourg Ambassador to Sri Lanka
5. Levan Dzhagaryan - Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka
6. Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Rashdi - Oman Ambassador to Sri Lanka
7. Jean- Francois Pactet - French Ambassador to Sri Lanka
8. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh - High Commissioner of Ghana to Sri Lanka

