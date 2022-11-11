Power cut schedule for next three days announced

November 11, 2022   04:18 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced the power cut schedule for November 12, 13 and 14.

Accordingly, power cuts of one hour between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm will be imposed for groups A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V and W this weekend (November 12 and 13).

Meanwhile, two-hour power cuts (one hour during daytime and one hour at night) will be imposed for groups A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V and W on November 14 (Monday).

