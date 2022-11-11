T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga shortlisted for Player of Tournament award

Sri Lanka’s ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been included in the 9-member shortlist for the Player of the Tournament for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

“Hasaranga was again Sri Lanka’s talisman with the ball in the tournament, providing them with some vital breakthroughs in the middle overs. He is the current leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets in eight matches,” ICC said in a press release announcing the shortlisted players.

Hasaranga’s wickets came at a stunning average of 13.26 and a tidy economy of 6.41, with best figures of 3/8. Hasaranga has a brilliant chance of now ending up as the leading wicket-taker in back-to-back editions of the tournament, after his 16 wickets in the 2021 edition in UAE and Oman.

The T20 World Cup in Australia has seen some stellar performances from players and teams alike, with many contests going down to the wire.

Pakistan and England reached the grand finale which will be played on November 13 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nine exceptional performers have been nominated for the Player of the Tournament shortlist, with all of them impressing and winning matches for their sides.

Players from England and Pakistan dominate the shortlist, with three nominees from the Three Lions while two make the cut from the Men in Green.

Two players from India and one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka also make the list of nominees, with the fans getting the chance to vote and decide the winner.

The ICC said the fans will get a chance to vote for the winner.

The nominees are as follows:

1. Virat Kohli (India)

2. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

3. Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

4. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

5. Sam Curran (England)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Alex Hales (England)

8. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)